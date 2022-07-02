On 1 July 2022, the Union Minister of Steel, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, presented the Swachhta Pakhwada 2021 Award to the Vizag Steel Plant CMD, Atul Bhatt. At the Steel Ministry Consultative Conference held at Tirupati on Friday, Vizag Steel Plant was given this award for the effective implementation of cleanliness norms and regulations.

Swachhta Pakhwada is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Government of India that witnesses the participation of all the industries under several union ministries for a period of 14 days. As a part of this mission, the Vizag Steel Plant authorities put in great efforts by conducting various Swachhta activities.

The Vizag Steel Plant CMD attributed this feat to all the employees. Also, the Union Minister lauded the efforts by the plant authorities.

