Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), earlier this year, released a recruitment notification for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification for 2020, a computer-based test was conducted to fill in 188 vacancies. The exam was held on two days, 13 December and 14 December. The test was conducted at centres in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kakinada, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. However, with technical issues being reported during the test on 14 December, the Vizag Steel Plant has decided to conduct a retest for the candidates, who appeared for the exam during the afternoon session of 14 December.

In this regard, a notification has been released by the management. It was revealed that unavoidable technical issues cropped up during the online test held in the afternoon session (between 3 PM to 5:30 PM) on 14 December. Keeping in view the unforeseen situations, the Vizag Steel Plant Management has announced to hold retest for those students at a later date. The notification further added that the link for downloading the call letter will be provided shortly on the RINL website. The candidates concerned are requested to visit the RINL website regularly.

While the exam was originally scheduled to be held on 22 March, the Vizag Steel Plant Management Trainee recruitment was postponed to December due to the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the prevailing logistic issues, caused due to the pandemic, the RINL had earlier invited all the registered candidates to change the test centre location as per their convenience.

It may be noted that the Vizag Steel Plant had released another recruitment notification to fill in 11 vacancies for the role of Management Trainee (HR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications). The online registration for the recruitment commenced on 8 December. The last date to apply for the role is 29 December.