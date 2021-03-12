Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), had earlier released a recruitment notification 2020 for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification for 2020, a computer-based test was slated to be conducted to fill in 188 vacancies. The online test, which was scheduled for 22 March 2020, was postponed to January 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In the latest, the Vizag Steel Plant has announced the recruitment result of the online test for the role of Management Trainee (Technical) on 11 March 2021.

Applicants can view their test results by visiting the official website of the Vizag Steel Plant. The RINL management has also uploaded the list of 754 candidates who are shortlisted in the exam. It may be noted that any individual can access and download the list from the website. These chosen applicants are eligible to appear for the personal interview. Based on their performance in the interview, the candidates will be recruited for the role of a Management Trainee.

As per the announcement, the details of the Personal Interview including the date, timings, and venue, shall be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates. Link to download Personal Interview Call Letter shall be uploaded to “Careers” page of www.vizagsteel.com website shortly. Furthermore, candidates are advised to check the web page frequently for the same.

Steps to check the result of Vizag Steel Plant Management Trainee Recruitment:

1) Visit www.vizagsteel.com

2) After entering the Home page of the official site, go through the career options

3) Check the latest news of the Vizag Steel Plant MT Result 2021

4) Enter the required details to login and click on the submit button

5) RINL MT Results will then be displayed on the screen