Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) had earlier released a recruitment notification 2020 for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification for 2020, a computer-based test was slated to be conducted to fill in 188 vacancies. The online test, which was scheduled for 22 March 2020, was postponed to January 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In the latest, the Vizag Steel Plant has activated the link of answer key or objection tracker of the online test for the role of Management Trainee (Technical).

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of Vizag Steel Plant, i.e. vizagsteel.com. Those having an objection, against any answer can submit their objection on the official website via ‘Objection Tracker’.

Here’s how to download the Vizag Steel Plant MT Answer key & raise an objection, if any:

#1 Visit the official website of Vizag Steel Plant (RINL) i.e.vizagsteel.com

#2 Click on the ‘Careers’ tab given on the homepage

#3 Now, find the link ‘Recruitment for the post of Management Trainee (Technical) vide Rectt. Advt. No. 01/2020’

#4 It will redirect you to a new page. Click on ‘Objection Tracker’.

#5 A new window will open where you need to enter your credentials

#6 Now, click on the ‘Submit’ button

#7 Download the RINL Vizag answer key. It displays the right answers as well as the answers marked by you during the test.

#8 If you have objections after verifying your key, you can mention that by entering the section name, question number, category, and objection

It is to be noted that candidates can raise objections only until 31 January 2021. The results shall be announced, after analysing all the received objections, on the official website of Vizag Steel Plant. Those who qualify in the online exam will be called in for a personal interview.