Vizag witnessed a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day as the district recorded 150 new cases between Sunday and Monday, taking the tally to 47,512. While Saturday recorded 451 cases and Sunday saw 351 cases coming to the light, the numbers dipped further on Monday, suggesting a declining trend. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 105 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 45 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests.

As per Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, 272 discharges and six more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The discharges/recoveries in the district rose to 42841, marking a recovery rate of 90.16 %. The district currently accounts for 4306 active cases and 365 casualties. There are 31 newly notified very active clusters, 211 already existing very active clusters and 526 existing active clusters in Vizag.

In Andhra Pradesh, 6235 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours as the total number of cases reached 6,31,749. While 10,502 people recovered from the infection, 51 patients succumbed to it taking the death toll in the state to 5410. As on Monday, Andhra Pradesh reports 74518 active cases and 551821 discharges/recoveries. So far, the state has tested 51,60,700 samples.

Meanwhile, India reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third successive day as 93,356 patients were discharged between Sunday and Monday. 79% of the new recovered cases are from 10 states/UTs. The total recovered cases are close 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19% of the world’s total, the Ministry of Health said. The country reported 86,961 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.