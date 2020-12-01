Vizag Port, for the first time, handled a vessel with 38 metre beam and 229.20 metre length in the port area. The 38-metre beam vessel, MV W Oslo was successfully berthed on Monday at EQ7 berth.

Taking to Twitter, Vizag Port congratulated Captain Vijay Prakash and Captain RC Sarma for piloting the vessel. The Port Trust further added that MV W Oslo carried steam coal weighing 87,529 metric tons.

First 38 Mtrs beam vessel berthing at EQ7 berth MV W Oslo, carrying 87,529 MT, Steam coal. pic.twitter.com/FmW6WQhXOu — Visakhapatnam Port (@vptIndia) November 30, 2020

According to sources, the Vizag Port used to handle 32.5-metre beam vessels. The VPT increased its capacity of handling bigger vessels up to 45-metre beam into the inner harbour due to a Simulation Study held in Singapore in October 2019.

Expressing his happiness over the new achievement, VPT Chairman, K Rama Mohana Rao appreciated the officers and staff concerned in berthing the vessel at EQ7. He said that Vizag Port will continue to make efforts to further increase its capacity in handling bigger vessels at the inner harbour in the future. “The port has the capability to handle bigger vessels and we have been updating our technology and machinery too. Many wings at the VPT have already been mechanised for hassle-free handling of materials,” Mr Rao added.

Earlier in October, K Rama Mohan Rao, the Chairman of the Vizag Port Trust (VPT) informed that the much-awaited advanced cruise terminal is slated to be set up by 2021. The upcoming cruise terminal in Vizag will be boasting a host of salient features including world-class amenities, resting facilities, parking, and road connectivity. A total of Rs 77 crore has been sanctioned for this project. Additionally, it was also announced that the existing four-lane road that connects the Vizag port and Sheela Nagar will be widened to six lanes.