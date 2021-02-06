In a bid to bolster road safety in the city, the Vizag police have launched ‘Surakshita Prayanam’. In addition to focussing on minimising road mishaps, the initiative also aims to ensure a smoother flow of traffic on the city’s roads.

Under the initiative, the police plan on conducting counselling and awareness camps on traffic violations across the city. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana, as many as 101 police personnel from other wings have been drawn to the traffic wing for this exercise. The staff has been given the requisite training required to carry out the special drive.

As a part of the initiative, the Vizag traffic police would encourage the use of certified helmets, regulate the people to follow lane discipline, and follow the speed limits set on the highways and other roads. Strict action will be taken on the individuals driving the vehicle against the traffic flow and those who jump the traffic signal. The drive will also focus on seatbelt usage, unauthorised use of sirens, government department stickers/plates, and using mobile while driving.

In order to educate citizens on traffic and road safety rules, regular awareness sessions will be conducted across various parts of Vizag, under the special drive. The cops would also impose fines against the violators. Those individuals who do not mend their ways will be given counselling under the ‘Marpu’ programme, depending on the gravity of the situation.

It may be recalled that, earlier in January, Vizag police introduced an initiative, ‘Marpu’. A brainchild of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), the programme aims to give a second chance to the reformed rowdy-sheeters to lead a normal life.