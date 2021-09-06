In a case of land document forgery, Vizag police has arrested two of the accused while another accused is yet to be caught. On Monday, a press meet was held by Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha IPS to brief about the case.

On 1 September 2021, a complaint was registered by T Lakshmi Surya Prasanna about miscreants who forged documents of the land which belonged to her husband T Krishna Chowdary and put it for sale.

The accused have been identified as J Srinivasa Rao of Vizag, V Jaya Surya of Kakinada and B Ananda Raju, who is currently residing in the US.

According to the police, 48-year-old T Krishna Chowdary had been residing in Columbus, Ohio state since 2012. He had got property under various survey numbers of Kommadi village under PM Palem police station.

One of the accused, V Jaya Surya, a resident of Kakinada is into real estate business, had become acquainted with the victim’s husband and ascertained the details of his property. Later he came to know the value of this property. The accused then obtained certified copies of sale deeds of the property through Mee-seva and made a plan to sell the property without the knowledge of T Krishna Chowdary. In due course, he met J Srinivasa Rao who worked as Maths Lecturer in Narayana Group of Colleges before resigning from his job in the year 2009 and entering real estate. Then both of them made a plan to sell the land in Vizag to others by committing forgery. The duo approached a realtor and offered to sell the property at Rs 18.70 crore. The duo roped in the third accused, B Ananda Raju, who is in the US, and asked him to act as Krishna Chowdary through conference calls.

The accused then opened a bank account and got the money transferred from the realtor. Then, Srinivasa Rao forged the signatures of Krishna Chowdary and made fake stamps of the USA Notary and put signatures in the name of the USA Notary. The same papers were handed over to the realtor. Based on this, a paper publication was given by the realtor on the purchase of land.

After knowing about the paper publication, a complaint was raised at the Tahsildar office in Madhurawada by T Lakshmi Surya Prasanna. She stated that her husband did not execute special power to anybody. Following this, a case was registered by the police and an investigation was conducted.

PM Palem police seized the forged documents and arrested two of the accused while the third is in the US.