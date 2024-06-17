Visakhapatnam has long stood as an industrial powerhouse in Andhra Pradesh. Housing major public sector undertakings like the Hindustan Shipyard and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and supporting pharmaceuticals, IT, and petrochemicals industries – the sizzling question is this: Is Vizag, as promised by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, set to be the financial capital of the State?

The largest city in Andhra, Visakhapatnam is not only increasingly cosmopolitan but, with an estimated output of $43.5 billion, is also the ninth largest contributor to India’s GDP. The city’s real estate market has witnessed a surge. Infrastructure projects, including the widening of roads, the redevelopment of several hills for IT industry accommodation and future government offices, and the development of new hotels, are rapidly transforming the urban landscape.

As far as existing strengths go, special economic zones (SEZs) like the Visakhapatnam SEZ and the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone are pivotal in boosting the local economy. Additionally, the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City cements Vizag’s status as a pharmaceutical hub, catering to both domestic and international markets.

In fact, in the FY 2023-2024, the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) recorded exports worth Rs 2,24,631 crore during the 2023-24 financial year, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. This includes service exports worth Rs 1,54,707 crore and merchandise exports worth Rs 69,924 crore, showcasing significant growth rates. The VSEZ also attracted investments totalingRs ₹1,10,094 crore and generated employment for over 610,000 people as of December 31, 2023 – metrics that highlight Vizag’s robust economic environment.

In the past, the former Revenue Minister, Dharmana, emphasized the need for a dedicated financial district within the city. As proposed by him, the establishment of a Regional Office of the Reserve Bank of India, zonal headquarters of all scheduled banks, and offices for financial services firms, law firms, and the Registrar of Companies, would be beneficial in securing Vizag’s future as a bustling financial city. Moreover, the establishment of an RBI regional headquarters and the office of the RoC in Vizag would streamline financial operations and governance, bolstering the city’s financial infrastructure.

In 2016, under the TDP regime, the Government of Andhra Pradesh introduced the Fintech Valley Vizag, an initiative that would bolster the city as a financial and technological hub. The valley was to attract investors and multinational corporations, fostering an ecosystem of digital banking, financial analytics, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology. The continuance of such initiatives would align with the vision for Vizag to be a financial capital.

