A middle aged man from Prakash Nagar, Vizag was booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) on Monday afternoon for sexually assaulting minor girls. He was handed over to the police by the women of that locality.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Chinna Rao who heads a welfare society. The accused has reportedly been sexually harassing Vizag minor girls studying in a local school.

The incident came into light when one of those girls informed her tuition teacher. The teacher reported the happenings to the school master. Infuriated by this incident the residents of the colony have dragged him onto the street and beat him. They later handed him to the police. Devastated by the turn of events, the parents of the victims filed a case against the accused who was charged under IPC section and POCSO act.

Many such cases have been reported in many rural areas in and around Vizag, in recent times. Rising to the occasion, such incidents must be reported to the local police without the fear of judgment. It may be noted that POCSO act was enforced initially in 2012 for sexual assaults against minor girls. Under this act touching the private parts or any action involving sexual intent is said to be committing a sexual assault.