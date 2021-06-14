The weather in Visakhapatnam has received a pleasant shift over the past few days with the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon. Day temperatures have gone down in Vizag, around 27 degrees Celsius, while there has been scattered, light rainfall over the city.

The forecast for this week is very promising as cloudy weather is expected in Vizag for a large part of it, along with some intermittent rainfall. Over the week, the maximum temperature should be 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 27 degrees Celsius. From today up till 18 June, the city may experience light showers along with thunderstorms and winds up to 45-55 kmph. A coastal warning has also been issued for fishermen along the North Andhra Pradesh coast, asking them to not venture into the sea for the next 24 hours.

A low-pressure area had earlier arisen over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting South-Westwards. It has now moved West-Northwest wards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh and will continue to do so over the next two to three days.

Weather Warning and Rainfall Forecast for next 5 days (Dated 14.06.2021): Please find the detailed report here:https://t.co/FgQn5EcVnb@rajeevan61 @ndmaindia @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/h28PuIpwnV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2021

With the drop in temperatures, the weather has turned pleasant in Vizag but with the ongoing lockdown in the state, people are having to enjoy the weather from the confines of their houses.