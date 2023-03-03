The prestigious Global Investors Summit commenced this morning in Vizag on a grand scale at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao of GMR Group were among the eminent personalities on the stage.

The GIS 2023 is expected to attract investments from leading enterprises in the country to Andhra Pradesh. It is recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Roja Selvamani, stated that the summit will witness the signing of tourism projects worth 21,000 crores. The top brass of Renew Power, GMR Group, Oberoi Group, and other firms across different sectors were present at the event and will sign MOUs with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh. IT and green energy investments will be the key focus areas, alongside tourism, hospitality, MSME, automobiles, EVs, and agriculture.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, CM Jagan reiterated that Visakhapatnam would soon be the capital of the state.

The event commenced with bright cultural performances by tribal groups and was followed by the conference. Below are some of the images from the Global Investors Summit in Vizag.

