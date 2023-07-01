The district administration is making all arrangements to ensure all facilities to the devotees during the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina slated for Sunday in Vizag. A coordination committee, set up with various departments, has reviewed the arrangements made for the hassle-free circumambulation on 1 and 2 July.

The Simhachalam temple authorities, in coordination with various voluntary organisations, made arrangements for the provision of water, buttermilk and prasadam on the route. As many as 30 stalls are being set up by the temple, where volunteers will extend all help to the devotees. The police, on their part, are making arrangements for the regulation of traffic to ensure the devotees would face no inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the GVMC is leaving no stone unturned to make the annual event smooth and almost wrapped up its arrangements, such as the provision of lighting along the route, supply of drinking water and cleanliness measures. GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS is busy supervising the ongoing work. He inspected the entire route and directed the staff to improve the lighting facility.

Seeking public cooperation, the Vizag civic body commissioner has given a call to make the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina an eco-friendly one. He appealed to the devotees not to use plastic during the event. A route map with all details has been prepared for the convenience of devotees. It is expected that four to five lakh devotees are likely to walk over 32 km and offer prayers to the Lord.

