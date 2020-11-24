On Monday, a high-level meeting was held in Vizag to discuss the proposed modernisation of the fishing harbour in the city. Visakhapatnam Joint Collector, M Venu Gopala Reddy, informed that the harbour will receive a facelift with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Joint Collector said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared to improve the basic infrastructure at the Vizag fishing harbour. Sharing the activities that are proposed to be taken up as a part of the initiative, Mr Reddy said that the fishing harbour will be getting a compound wall around its perimeter. Additionally, two halls will be built within the premises. Furthermore, CCTV cameras will be installed to enhance the security at the harbour. Apart from equipping the Vizag fishing harbour with a solar lighting system and ice crushing machinery, measures will be taken to repair the jetties, the District JC added.

During the meeting, Mr Venu Gopala Reddy sought suggestions from the members of the high-level committee. The delegates proposed to appoint a sub-committee to monitor the development works at the Vizag fishing harbour. The team further requested to develop the harbour in such a way that the mechanised boats could be repaired within the premises.

Earlier in October, K Rama Mohan Rao, the Chairman of the Vizag Port Trust (VPT) informed that the much-awaited advanced cruise terminal is slated to be set up by 2021. The upcoming cruise terminal in Vizag will be boasting a host of salient features including world-class amenities, resting facilities, parking, and road connectivity. Additionally, it was also announced that the existing four-lane road that connects the port and Sheela Nagar will be widened to six lanes.