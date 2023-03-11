In ancient India, education was considered one of the most significant pursuits of human life. The Sanskrit verse “Vidyarthi Vinayam Vinyad Yaati Patratam” emphasises the importance of education by stating that it not only imparts knowledge but also instils humility in individuals. Even today, this philosophy resonates with us, and education continues to be the cornerstone of our society. Vizag, a coastal city in Andhra Pradesh, is home to some of the country’s oldest and most prestigious educational institutes, contributing immensely to its development.

Here is the list of the oldest and most reputed educational institutions in Vizag.

Andhra University

Andhra University is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious universities, established in 1926. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in arts, science, commerce, management, engineering, law, and pharmacy. The university is known for its research and innovation and has produced many eminent scholars and scientists.

St Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School

St. Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School is one of the oldest educational institutes in Vizag, established in 1847. The school is renowned for its academic standards and commitment to the overall development of its students. The institution has a rich legacy of over 170 years and is a beacon of excellence in the city’s educational landscape.

Mrs AVN College

Mrs AVN College is one of the premier higher education institutions in Vizag, established in 1960. The college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in science, arts, and commerce streams and is known for its academic rigour and excellent faculty. The institution has played a vital role in promoting higher education in the city and has produced many successful professionals and entrepreneurs over the years.

Government Victoria College

Government Victoria College is one of the oldest colleges in Andhra Pradesh, established in 1886. The college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in arts and science and is affiliated with Andhra University. The college has a long history of academic excellence and has produced many prominent alumni over the years.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School is one of the oldest educational institutes in Vizag, established in 1941. The school is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and is known for its academic standards and extracurricular activities. The institution has a rich legacy of over 80 years and is a popular choice for parents seeking quality education for their children.

Timpany Secondary School

Timpany Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in Vizag, established in 1881. The school is affiliated with the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and is known for its academic standards and co-curricular activities. The institution has a rich legacy of over 140 years and has produced many successful alums.

These institutes are just a few examples of the many educational institutions that have contributed to the growth and development of Vizag’s educational system. From primary schools to universities, Vizag has a robust academic infrastructure that provides students with quality education and prepares them for future challenges.

Vizag is a city that takes education seriously and has a long and proud tradition of academic excellence. The oldest educational institutes in Vizag have stood the test of time and have continued providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. As the city continues to grow and evolve, we can be sure that its educational institutions will play a vital role in shaping the future of Vizag and its people.

