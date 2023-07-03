Braving the scorching sun in the afternoon and rain for a while in the evening, devotees in droves took part in Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina in Vizag. The grand festive procession began at 2.40 pm on Sunday at the Tholi Pavancha, the first step leading to the hilltop of Simhachalam. City Police Commissioner Thrivikrama Varma IPS and temple Executive Officer Trinath flagged off the colourful chariot, marking the beginning of the annual event.

With the Harinama chants reverberating along the 32-km route, devotees in lakhs, including those from various parts of the country, enthusiastically participated in the circumambulation. The district administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devout. The Simhachalam temple authorities, in coordination with various voluntary organisations, set up over 30 counters on the route to distribute prasadam, drinking water and buttermilk to the public.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari appealed to devotees to take all precautions while taking part in the religious event. The JD Foundation supplied medicines to those who suffered pain in their legs while trekking. Starting at Tholi Pavancha, the devotees walked through BRTS road, Hanumanthawaka junction, Tenneti Park, MVP double road, Seethammadhara, Madhavadhara, NAD, Gopalapatnam, Butchirajupalem, Prahladapuram and reached Simhachalam to have a darshan of the Lord.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, along with GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS, inspected medical camps at Appughar and other places. They also reviewed bathing arrangements at the beach. Performing en route, cultural troupes enthralled the walkers with many shows. Of all, Kolatam was the cynosure of all eyes.

As the staff of different departments were busy with the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina work, the Spandana programme at the Vizag Collectorate on Monday was cancelled, according to a press note issued by District Collector Mallikarjuna. Similarly, the programme at the GVMC was also cancelled.

