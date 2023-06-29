After much hype and craze, the sixth edition of Dancing Super Star, India’s biggest dance competition, culminated on 24 June 2023 here in Vizag at the Gurajada Kalakshetram. Organised by Pace Creators Dance Academy, a city-based dance school co-founded by Ranjan Nayak, the event was a festive affair with several dance crews from across the nation fighting a long battle for glory.

Team One, an Odisha-based dance crew, was adjudged the champion of Dancing Super Star Season 6 in Vizag, with D Queens from Gujarat bagging the first runner-up spot. Art In Us from Tamil Nadu was the second runner-up. Renowned Bollywood choreographer and a judge of Dance Deewane, one of the country’s most popular reality dancing shows, Dharmesh Yelande, graced the event as one of the judges. Sagar Bora, Kartik Raja, Ravi Verma, and Deepak Rajput shared the judgement panel with Dharmesh.

Na’palli, headed by Sunita Gandham, was Title Sponsor for this event, and CMR Shopping Mall was the power sponsor. Co-powered by Shian Train Resto, Dr James Subrat Kumar Adams, Medical Director of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, was the healthcare partner for the event. This star-studded dance competition was managed by Ravi Shankar of Event Houz. Round Table India was the charity partner for the event.

Pace Creators Dance Academy, one of the most well-known dance schools in Vizag, aims at nurturing young talent and providing the spotlight for their development as professionals. As an established dance academy, Pace Creators played an instrumental role in the enhancement of many young dancers in the city, and founder Rajan Nayak is strong-willed to continue his dedicated efforts.

