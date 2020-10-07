Vizag witnessed as many as 190 fresh COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the tally to 52,192. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 70 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 120 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, the district currently accounts for 3013 active cases.

The discharges in the district rose to 48,751 as 342 individuals recovered from the virus. Apart from reporting the fresh COVID-19 cases registered in Vizag, the update further stated that the death toll of Vizag reached 428 as four more patients succumbed to COVID-19. It is to be noted that there are 4 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 239 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters in Vizag.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 5120 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 7,34,427. As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 49,513 active cases, 6,78,828 recoveries (including the 6349 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday), and 6086 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 62,83,009 tests.

On the national front, India registered 67,57,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported at 8 AM on 7 October. The recovery rate reached 85% as 82,203 individuals have been discharged across the country, between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said 17 states and union territories have played a major role in helping India sustain a high Covid-19 recovery figure. This, the ministry said, is because the Covid-19 recovery rate of these states and Union Territories is higher than the national recovery rate. The 17 states/union territories are Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa.