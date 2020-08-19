Vizag registered 835 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the district tally to 27,502. Of the newly reported cases, 199 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 636 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. According to the coronavirus update released on 19 August, the death toll of Vizag inched closer to 200 as five more patients succumbed to COVID-19 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

As many as 4841 patients are receiving treatment and 22,471 individuals have been discharged so far. As of 19 August, Visakhapatnam has 149 very active clusters, 73 active clusters, 515 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters. The district recorded a recovery rate of 81.7%. Likewise, the fatality rate of COVID-19 cases in Vizag stood at 0.69% as the death toll went up to 190.

With the arrival of monsoons, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified the sanitation measures to put forth a strong fight against the global pandemic. The corporation’s sanitation staff is regularly carrying out the disinfecting activities in the containment clusters under the GVMC limits to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Earlier on 17 August, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana received grievances/requests from citizens through Dial your Commissioner program and e-spandana Facebook live. A total of 175 inquiries were received from both programmes.

Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 9742 new coronavirus cases as the tally surged to 3,16,003. East Godavari and Anantapur with 1399 and 1123 cases respectively, accounted for the major chunk of these freshly detected cases in the state. West Godavari with 919 cases, Visakhapatnam with 835 cases, Chittoor with 830 cases, followed suit. The death toll increased to 2906.

The state has tested 30,19,296 samples so far with 57,685 samples being tested between Tuesday and Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh currently reports 86,725 active cases and 2,26,372 recoveries. Taking to Twitter, the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department shared that the state has tested 5.65% of its total population.