Vizag, on Monday, saw 138 more individuals test positive for coronavirus as the district tally rose to 51,699. As per an update Special COVID-19 Officer PV Sudhakar, Vizag district accounted for 3172 active coronavirus cases, 48107 discharges, and 420 deaths by Monday evening. Among the newly reported coronavirus cases in Vizag, 83 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 55 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. There are 13 very active clusters, 55 active clusters, and 239 dormant clusters in the district. 627 clusters have been denotified so far in Vizag, the coronavirus update this evening revealed.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh too saw a dip in the number of fresh cases with 4256 individuals testing positive for coronavirus between Sunday and Monday. The overall count in the state increased to 7,23,512. Over the past 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest number of cases with 853 individuals testing positive for the infection. Prakasam reported 666 new cases while West Godavari witnessed 513. As of Monday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 51,060 active cases, 666433 recoveries (including the 7558 recoveries between Sunday and Monday), and 6019deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 61,50,351 tests.

India, on Monday, reported 74,442 new coronavirus cases. “78% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UT. Maharashtra has reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. The country also recorded 76,737 recoveries in a span of 24 hours. “The active cases in India are 9,34,427. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.11% to the positive caseload of the country,” MoHFW said. “For two straight weeks today, the active cases are less than 1 million. Early identification of the cases through aggressive and accessible countrywide testing combined with other measures such as prompt and efficient tracking and tracing of the contacts have borne results. The Centre has issued the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised standard of treatment and cure across various hospitals and health facilities, public and private,” it added.