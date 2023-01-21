Making the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam, proud since the age of five, Alana Meenakshi has been selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023. The young talent is headed to receive the award from the Honourable President of India on 23 January 2023.

The PMRBP is a civilian honour presented to children below the age of 18 for their outstanding achievements in innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, and sports. The selected candidates will be awarded at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also congratulate the winners.

Alana, the 11-year-old who represented India at the Online Asian Nations Cup Under-14 Girls Team Chess Championship 2022 in the month of March, brought home the cup along with her team. She was recognised for being the youngest to participate and to have played a crucial role in winning the championship.

The young talent was ranked World No 2 in the Under-10 category of the International Chess Federation with multiple wins in her pocket. She also won the gold medal at the All India Chess Federation National Online Championship 2021 in the U-10 girls category and her list of achievements only continues to grow.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Alana’s mother Aparna Kolagatla expressed her happiness and gratitude. “We are surprised to receive this invitation and are truly honoured. Alana Meenakshi will be receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from the President on 23 January 2023,” she shared as the parents and the champion left for New Delhi from Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.