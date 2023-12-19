In a two-day commitment to the well-being of its animal residents, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) also referred to as Visakhapatnam zoo, conducted a detailed animal health evaluation. The committee meeting took place on 16 and 17 December 2023.

The committee, composed of renowned wildlife experts like Dr. Nandani Salaria (IFS, Curator, IGZP), Dr. Navin Kumar (Retired Deputy Director, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad), and Dr. Manoharan (Retired Additional Director of Veterinary Services and Forest Veterinary Officer, Tamil Nadu), meticulously assessed the health, diet, and behavior of various species. Their valuable suggestions spanned husbandry practices, dietary improvements, and animal healthcare protocols.

Day 1: Dr. Nandani Salaria and Dr. Purushotham, Junior Zoo Veterinarian, IGZP, provided comprehensive reports on the animals’ health. The committee discussed crucial elements like enrichment practices, rescue operations, and keeper education, proposing potential areas for improvement.

Day 2: The day began with Dr. Naveen and Dr. Manoharan conducting a training session for animal keepers focused on safety measures and animal healthcare. Subsequently, the experts engaged in a detailed evaluation, visiting each enclosure to assess animal health, analyze enclosure suitability, and provide further recommendations for optimisation.

“The insights provided by Dr. Navin Kumar and Dr. Manoharan will undoubtedly contribute to the continuous improvement of animal care practices at the zoo, ensuring a positive and enriching environment for all animals,” stated Dr. Nandani Salaria.

The program also included participation from DCF Smt. Mangamma, Assistant Curators, Forest Section Officers, and the Zoo Education Team, highlighting the IGZP’s commitment to comprehensive animal care.

This animal health evaluation exercise and training program conducted by Visakhapatnam zoo underscore its dedication to prioritising the well-being of its animal residents. The valuable insights and expertise gained will contribute significantly to enhancing animal care practices and fostering a thriving environment for all species within the zoo.

