On the occasion of World Ocean Day, observed on 8 June every year, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, is organising a coastal cleanup program. The initiative aims at raising awareness about the importance of protecting oceans and marine ecosystems.

The event will happen on Thursday, 8 June 2023. Those willing to partake in the coastal cleanup are requested by the IGZP officials to gather at the beach road gate of the Visakhapatnam Zoo by 6:00 am. Participants will receive instructions and necessary equipment for the cleanup.

Also read: Andhra University among 2 from state in top 100 NIRF rankings

Certificates of participation will be provided to all attendees as a token of appreciation for their contribution to this significant cause. To register for the coastal cleanup event or any further inquiries, contact Ch Ramana, IGZP PRO, at +91 9441130894 or Assistant Curator at +91 7893632900.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.