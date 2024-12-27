Leaders and activists of the YSRCP staged a protest in front of electricity offices in Visakhapatnam on 27 December against the power tariff hike.

Led by former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, party coordinator for Visakhapatnam North constituency K K Raju and other leaders took out rallies in different parts of the city and submitted memoranda to the officials concerned, addressing the government, demanding rollback of the hike.

The leaders alleged that the alliance government burdened the people to the tune of over Rs 15,485 crore contrary to the promise that power charges would not be increased.

They alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was delaying implementation of the schemes promised, on one pretext or the other.

The agitators vowed to continue the protest in Visakhapatnam till the government withdraws the order on the power tariff hike. They also urged the alliance government to fulfill all the promises made to the people before elections.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, party leaders Pedada Ramana Kumari, Tippala Nagireddy, Chokkakula Venkata Rao and others participated in the protest programme.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu