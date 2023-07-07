The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has put up a good show in terms of revenue and passenger traffic during the first quarter of this fiscal, according to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy. Addressing the media, the DRM said the Waltair Division netted a total revenue of over Rs 2,513 crores registering a growth of 20.98 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal. While the passenger traffic was 7.75 million, an increase of 23.6 per cent, the freight traffic registered a growth of 11.36 per cent.

Priority to safety

The DRM, while referring to the ghastly accident in Odisha recently, said it was decided to accord top priority to safety. The division initiated several measures for the safety of passengers. Officials were directed to inspect safety parameters regularly and ensure zero accidents.

Also read: APSRTC resumes buses to Rushikonda IT SEZ, 25 services to run daily

It was also decided to fill a maximum number of vacancies in the division, the DRM said warning the staff of severe action against indulging in unsafe practices. On the progress of works, the DRM said the division has got the nod for increasing the speed of trains between Palasa and Vizianagaram.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.