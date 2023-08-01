On 31 July 2023, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bid farewell to Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM, who was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the command headquarters in Visakhapatnam. An impressive ceremonial parade was held at the naval base to mark the occasion. During his tenure of 20 months at the helm of the ENC, the command witnessed a high operational tempo, with various naval assets deployed from the Eastern Pacific to the East Coast of Africa.

Under Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta’s leadership, the ENC conducted crucial Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, such as evacuating stranded Indian nationals from Sudan during Operation Kaveri and providing assistance to Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha as part of Operation Karuna. The Command also successfully organised significant flagship events like the multilateral Maritime International Exercise- MILAN 2022, the President’s Fleet Review 2022, and the Navy Day Op Demo 2022, which was witnessed by the Hon’ble President of India.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta played an active role in spearheading various infrastructure projects in Visakhapatnam and other locations to enhance the overall quality of life in the Eastern Naval Command. During his tenure, the Sea Harrier Museum at Visakhapatnam and the TU Museum at Kolkata were also established.

On the same day, Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar, NM, took over as the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, succeeding Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, AVSM, NM. Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar, a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy since November 1988, has an impressive career spanning over 34 years. He has also served on Indian Naval Submarines Vagli, Shankul, and Shalki, as well as on Indian Naval Ship Jyoti.

He has been trained in Russia for systems onboard the erstwhile INS Chakra and has served in Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and Mumbai. In recognition of his contributions, Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar was awarded the prestigious Nao Sena Medal by the President of India in 2020.

