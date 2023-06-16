Two more persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Rythu Bharosa Kendra employee Mahalakshmi in a lodge room at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam. According to the police, the victim’s mother-in-law Lakshmi and sister-in-law Prasanna Kumari were arrested in connection with the case. The two were remanded when produced in court.

It is learnt that Prasanna Kumari is a nine-month-old pregnant when she was taken into custody. Earlier, Mahalakshmi’s husband Srinivasa Kumar was arrested in the case. It may be recalled that Mahalakshmi was found dead in a pool of blood in the lodge. The investigation revealed that the victim was repeatedly stabbed by her husband.

Srinivas Kumar, after the marriage, allegedly started harassing Mahalakshmi, who later moved to her parent’s house in Visakhapatnam. She later applied for divorce. Srinivasa Kumar checked into the lodge and asked Mahalakshmi to come to the place for a chat. When she came to the lodge, he stabbed her to death. Cases of murder and dowry harassment were booked against Srinivasa Kumar.

Couple found dead

A couple allegedly committed suicide under a running train at Nimmalapalem in Vizianagaram district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Chandranna and Swathi of Thadiguda in the Alluri district. According to the police, Chandranna, a married person with three children, wanted to marry Swathi to which his wife did not agree. The two left the village three days ago and their bodies were found on the track on Friday.

