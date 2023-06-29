With the tomato prices going through the roof and being sold at Rs 100 a kg in the open market, the Andhra Pradesh State Government, in a bid to ease the burden on consumers, has decided to arrange the sale of the essential commodity on subsidy.

According to the marketing officials, tomatoes will be available at Rythu Bazaars at Rs 50 a kg in all towns and cities in the state from Thursday. The government has initiated measures for procurement of the vegetable from farmers in the areas like Palamaneru, Madanapalle and Pathikonda and supply the same to Rythu Bazaars all over the state.

The subsidy will continue till the rate comes down, according to official sources. The subsidised tomato will be sold at special counters at Rythu Bazaars. Meanwhile, the rate of tomatoes ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 100 in the open market in different parts of the state. In Visakhapatnam, tomato is being sold at Rs 100, while the prices are comparatively higher in online grocery shops. Noticing the hoarding of the commodity, the government has warned against the creation of artificial scarcity.

