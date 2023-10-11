Due to the ongoing safety works in Guntur Division, the Indian Railways has cancelled the Janmabhoomi connecting Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad between 12 and 15 October 2023. The details are as follows.

Train number 12805, Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express, leaving Visakhapatnam between 12 and 15 October, has been cancelled. In the return direction, train no.12806, Lingampalli to Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express, leaving Lingampalli between 13 and 16 October, has also been cancelled.

The Waltair Division officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) request the public to note the change and plan their journey accordingly. Additionally, the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express, Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Express, and Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special trains were cancelled.

