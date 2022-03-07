Post the success of MILAN 2022, the City of Destiny is set to host yet another maritime exercise this month. The Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX) is all set to take place between 7 March and 10 March 2022 in Visakhapatnam. The Ninth Edition of the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy bilateral maritime exercise will be conducted in two phases. The harbour phase at Visakhapatnam on 7-8 March 2022 will be followed by the sea phase on 9-10 Mar 2022 in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the press report by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), Government of India, the Sri Lankan Navy will be represented by SLNS Sayurala, an advanced offshore patrol vessel, and the Indian Navy by INS Kirch, a guided missile corvette. Other participants from the Indian Navy include INS Jyoti, a fleet support tanker, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Sea King and Chetak Helicopters, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Trincomalee in October 2020.

SLINEX aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding, and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies. The harbour phase would include professional, cultural, sporting, and social exchanges. The exercises during the sea phase will include surface and anti-air weapon firing exercises, seamanship evolutions, aviation operations including cross deck flying, advanced tactical manoeuvres, and special forces operations at sea. These exercises aim to further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already existing between the two navies.

The maritime naval exercise scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam, SLINEX exemplifies the deep maritime engagement between India and Sri Lanka and has grown in scope over the years to strengthen mutual cooperation, in consonance with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’.