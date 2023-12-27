GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Verma announced progress on Theme Parks in Visakhapatnam, public spaces with enhanced facilities now under development. On Tuesday, he inspected the second-zone Yoga Theme Park in Pothulamallayapalem Shipyard Layout, along with the Sports Theme Park in Backanna Palem Lacchiraju Layout, Landscape Theme Park in Emssar Layout, YLP Layout Farm Garden Parks in Kommadi Junction, and bus junctions near the “Law” College in Wards 6 and 8.

During the inspection, the Commissioner instructed Deputy Director of Horticulture M Damodar Rao and Supervising Engineer Samson Raju to prioritise immediate beautification efforts in the Yoga Theme Park in Visakhapatnam. This includes planting greenery, installing attractive electrical decorations, and completing the main gate. He also directed the Deputy Director to ensure proper maintenance of the volleyball, shuttle, and cricket net practice ground within the Sports Theme Park, including additional greenery.

With an emphasis on public enjoyment and accessibility, the GVMC Commissioner stressed the importance of green spaces. He directed that 75% of the YLP theme park be dedicated to greenery, including canopy trees. Additionally, he urged the formation of a resident welfare society for the YLP park’s development.

Development work at Kommadi Junction was also reviewed. The Commissioner tasked Zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi with identifying a spacious area near the “V” convention centre and creating proposals for relocating the bus stop at the Law College junction, currently causing traffic congestion on the National Road.

Visakhapatnam Theme Parks undergo significant development as Commissioner CM Saikanth Verma oversees progress. Public spaces are evolving with enhanced facilities, ensuring a positive impact on the city’s recreational landscape

