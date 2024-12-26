Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has won the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ in the State Energy Conservation Award 2024 competitions for its significant initiatives towards energy conservation in the iron and steel industry category. The competitions were conducted by the State Energy Conservation Mission of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press note issued by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Gold Award was received on behalf of RINL by Uttam Brahma, GM (Energy, Environment & Utilities), RINL, and V V V.

S Pulla Reddy, DGM (Energy Management Department), RINL, from K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Govt of Andhra Pradesh, at the Energy Conservation Week valedictory held at Vijayawada recently.

This prestigious award was bestowed on RINL for implementing energy conservation measures during the last three years harnessing waste energy.

A K Saxena, CMD (additional charge), RINL, congratulated the energy management and supporting departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for bringing laurels to RINL.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu