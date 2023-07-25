As monsoon sets in, potholes in the streets turn into mosquito breeding grounds, resulting in outbreaks of seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria. Even as the people affected by such infections are making rounds to hospitals, the fast-paced spread of conjunctivitis in Visakhapatnam adds to the woes causing much ‘irritation’.

Also known as pink disease, it usually lasts for three days and the period is more in case of the children, according to experts. A senior citizen, V Ramachandra Rao of Marripalem VUDA Layout, says his grandchild developed the infection from his schoolmate and later almost all members at home have been affected by it. It lasts for three days after taking eye drops prescribed by a doctor.

DB Uday Kumar, Correspondent of Keystone School at Balayya Sastry Layout, says over 150 students out of 500 have been affected by conjunctivitis. Most of them are higher-class students and the number of the affected in the primary level is comparatively less. “I advised the affected students to stay home and attend school only after recovery due to concerns over the infection spread,” he says.

Also read: IMD predicts continued rainfall in Visakhapatnam due to low pressure

Experts caution the public against own medication and taking over-the-counter drugs. They may further complicate the problem, they say. Doctors in Visakhapatnam advise the persons affected with conjunctivitis not to rub their eyes with their hands, and to share clothes like towels and also cosmetics. Similarly, persons with pink eye must wash their hands often keep clothes clean, and change pillow covers daily, say experts.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.