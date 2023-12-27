Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated two new mobile pink toilets in Visakhapatnam for women at the GVMC headquarters on Wednesday, alongside Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar, YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao, and other officials.

These modern facilities, specifically designed for women, offer a range of amenities including Private bathrooms, Indoor lighting and fans, Sanitary pads with incinerators, a Vending machine, a Diaper changing area with an incinerator, a Dispensary, a Baby feeding room with comfortable seating.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Kumari highlighted the city’s commitment to providing improved sanitation facilities for women. She announced plans to develop 20 additional mobile pink toilets under the Toilet 2.0 Challenge, aiming for a “Swachh Visakha” (Clean Visakhapatnam).

These mobile pink toilets will be deployed strategically by GVMC in busy areas, along beach roads, and at public events. The initiative aims to address women’s sanitation needs and cater to their well-being in public spaces.

