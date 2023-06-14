On Wednesday, 14 June 2023, the Indian Red Cross Society conducted a blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam and thanked the donors who contributed their mites for a cause. Speaking at a meeting organised on Wednesday to mark World Blood Donor Day, Y Sivanagendra Reddy, Chairman of the Red Cross Society, lauded the help of blood donors to save the lives of people.

Stating that Red Cross Society opened a thalassemia centre where patients are being provided blood, free transfusion and food, he pointed out the hassles in meeting the demand for donors. To help society to overcome it, he underlined the need to promote blood donation. He also listed other activities of the Red Cross.

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, who attended the blood donation camp as Chief Guest, lauded the Red Cross Society for its good work. He gave away awards to individuals, firms and institutes, who promoted blood donation. S Srinivasa Rao, RDO, advised the Red Cross to go for a membership drive to enrol more members. Officials of various departments and others attended the programme.

