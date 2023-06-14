Minister of Education for Andhra Pradesh Botcha Satyanarayana released the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), earlier known as EAMCET, in Vijayawada on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. While 76.32 per cent of the candidates qualified in the engineering stream, the percentage in the case of agriculture was 89.65.

As many as 1,71,514 of 2,24,724 candidates qualified in engineering, while 81,203 students out of 90,573 qualified in the agriculture stream. Male candidates bagged all the places in the top 10 list.

In the engineering stream, Umesh Varun of NTR District, with 158 marks out of 160, topped the list. He was followed by Abhinav Chowdary of Hyderabad with 157 marks. In the agriculture stream, Jashwant of East Godavari bagged the top rank with 153 marks, while Varun Chakravarty of Srikakulam secured the second rank with 151 marks.

The examinations were held from 15 to 23 May. Of the 3,38,739 candidates who applied for the common entrance test, 3,15,297 appeared for it. Speaking after releasing the AP EAPCET results, the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister congratulated the qualified candidates. The government initiated several measures in the education sector for the bright future of students and they should make better use of the schemes, the Minister said.

