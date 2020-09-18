In a survey conducted by the holiday discovery portal holidify.com, Visakhapatnam has been ranked as the 19th best city to live in India. In a survey that ranked 34 cities to live and work in India, Telangana’s capital Hyderabad bagged the top spot. While Mumbai stood second, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai followed suite in the top 5. Kolkata, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Chandigarh are the other cities that made it to the top 10 of the list. It may be noted that Visakhapatnam is the only city from Andhra Pradesh to find a place on the list.

“The best cities to live in India in 2020 are an amalgamation of the cultures of various states that have been moulded into well-structured cities. Whether it is strong infrastructure, sustainable development or simply improving the economy, these mega-cities function effortlessly due to incredible process mechanisms,” the website stated.

Calling Visakhapatnam “A Gem of South India,” the survey highlighted the city’s efforts towards education, hygiene, and greenery. Further claiming the city as a “family-friendly” one, holidify mentioned the period between September and March as the best time to visit Visakhapatnam.

Hidden within the folds of its verdant hills and picturesque valleys, Visakhapatnam has grown popular as a bustling city, an industrial centre, with heritage buildings, ancient temples, Buddhist monuments, natural wonders, golden beaches, art, history, culture and more. In addition, aa shipbuilding yard, a huge dry dock, a mega oil refinery, software companies, a massive steel and power plant make Vizag one of the modern faces of India.

In the recently revealed Swachh Survekshan rankings for 2020, Visakhapatnam was declared as the ninth cleanest city in India. While the city occupied the third spot in the rankings for 2017, the latest result comes as a booster given the remarkable dip in the ranking last year.