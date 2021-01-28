The General Manager of East Coast Railway, Vidya Bhushan, on Thursday, visited the Visakhapatnam railway station. During the visit, he inaugurated Mobile Health Kiosk on Platform No 1. The Health Kiosk has been set up at Visakhapatnam railway station under a non-fare revenue initiative, enabling any passenger, on the railway premises, to get a health check-up done. The officials stated that the passengers can avail as many as 30 tests for Rs 100.

In addition to inaugurating the Health Kiosk, Mr Bhushan inspected various amenities and facilities available at Visakhapatnam railway station. The ECoR GM even interacted with the Meri Saheli Team, a special task force of RPF, and lauded them for assisting women passengers at stations and in trains. Mr Bhuhan showered praises on the team for their efforts in rescuing children and averting girl-child trafficking.

Furthermore, he commissioned the new 350 Watt Rooftop solar Photovoltaic plant of Visakhapatnam railway station, constructed on platform shelters. The solar plant can generate 1200 units per day and will account for a saving of Rs 10 lakhs per year for railways, a press brief stated.

Mr Bhushan inaugurated the renovated Reserve Lounge on Platform No 1 of the station. The reserved lounge has been furnished with modern amenities like recliners, cushioned sofas, relaxing chairs, automated fans and lights, in-house architecture for interiors, etc. The facilities have been set up as a part of station redevelopment.

Later in the day, the ECoR GM, through a video conference, virtually commissioned various other facilities Foot Over Bridge at Kotabommali, Loco Shunting neck at Vizianagaram, Automatic Coach washing plant at Visakhapatnam, Air conditioning of running room for the crew at Bacheli, Closed Circuit TV facility at Srikakulam Road, Closure of manned Level Crossing gates by the provision of Limited Height sub-ways at Marripalem and Mangalapalem.

During his visit, the General Manager was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Principal Chief Operations Manager Pramod Kumar Jena, Principal Chief Engineer NS Ukey, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Gautam Dutta, ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (Operations) Dr Suryalakshmi and other officers from the Division.