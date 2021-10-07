In order to ensure that the best practices are being followed at railway stations that fall under the jurisdiction of the Waltair Railway Division, a Passenger Services Committee (PSC) from the Railway Board inspected the Visakhapatnam railway station and 4 other railway stations this week. This inspection took place from Monday, 4 October 2021 to Wednesday, 6 October 2021. Prior to the inspection, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy interacted with the committee members and assured them that the division is taking note of all issues and addressing them at the earliest.

As part of this inspection, the committee visited the Visakhapatnam railway station on 6 October 2021 and inspected various aspects of the station’s functioning, from drinking water facilities to the maintenance of waiting halls and toilets, the condition of foot-over-bridges, seating arrangements on platforms, food courts, etc. The committee members were impressed by the cleanliness levels at the station premises and the hygienic precautions being taken by the vendors at the catering stalls.

Additionally, members of the Passenger Services Committee also interacted with the passengers in the waiting halls and the food courts, receiving feedback from them. The members were pleased to note that a majority of the passenger feedback was positive. The inspection committee members also met with the railway housekeeping staff about the maintenance of the Visakhapatnam railway station.

After the inspection, the committee members met with Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sudhir Gupta and shared their satisfaction over the facilities provided at the Visakhapatnam railway station and their maintenance.

The committee had previously inspected the Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road railway stations on Monday and Rayagada, Bobbili railway stations on Tuesday.