The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, is all set to organise the Maritime India Summit- 2021 (MIS 2021) from 2 March. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the summit, in virtual mode. The three-day event is expected to witness the participation of around one lakh delegates from 40 countries. During the summit, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) will be signing MoUs with the investors for an estimated investment of Rs 45,000 crores with the port-led industries.

On Monday, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman, K Rama Mohan Rao, along with the trust authorities launched the logo of the Maritime India Summit.

Speaking to the media, the VPT Chairman said that the summit is aimed at positioning the Indian maritime sector on par with international standards by attracting domestic as well as international investors. Mr Rao further added that the VPT will be signing around 45 MoUs for an estimated investment of Rs 45,000 crore.

Shedding light on a special session for investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, he said that the event is scheduled to be held on 3 March. Reportedly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend the session. Various investment opportunities available for the development of ports and maritime-related activities in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be presented at the special session, as well as in the digital pavilion.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and international investors, sector experts, shipping lines, and representatives of ports across the globe, State maritime boards, and others will participate in the summit. Themes such as the development of port infrastructure, shipbuilding, recycling and repair, hinterland connectivity, multi-modal logistics, coastal shipping, inland water transport, bulk cargo transportation, port-led industrialisation, green technologies, skill development, and maritime financing have been planned for deliberation.