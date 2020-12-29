Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has multiple released recruitment notifications to fill in vacancies for Deputy Chief Engineer, Business Development Officer, and pilot. As many as five vacancies have been announced by the VPT. The eligible candidates can download the applications via the company’s official website. The print-out of the filled online application, along with self-attested copies of degree/PG mark lists, Date of Birth certificate, and other mandatory enclosures, must be forwarded through postal or courier services to the Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

As per the Visakhapatnam Port Trust Recruitment notifications, openings in each disciple, are as follows:

Deputy Chief Engineer – 1

Business Development Officer – 2

Pilot – 2

Eligibility Criteria as per the VPT recruitment notifications:

For the role of Deputy Chief Engineer:

The candidates applying for the role must possess a full-time graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60 percent marks from a recognised university. The candidates must possess previous work experience for at least 12 years in either planning or construction or design or maintenance of port. The maximum age for applying for the position is 42 years.

For the role of Business Development Officer:

The individuals applying for the role of Business Development Officer (Team Leader) must possess a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from any Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The candidates are required to possess previous work experience for at least 3 years as an Executive in either public or private sector. The maximum age for applying for the position is 35 years.

For the role of Pilot:

The candidates applying for the role must hold a certificate of competency as master of foreign going ship or an equivalent qualification issued by the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India. They are required to possess previous work experience for at least 1 year as either a Master or Chief Officer of a ship.

Selection Procedure:

As per the recruitment notifications, the candidates for the roles of Deputy Chief Engineer and Pilot will be shortlisted based on the personal interviews. Those who are applying for the position of Business Development Officer must undergo a written test, followed by an interview in order to get placed. It is to be noted that the management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards, change the selection criteria, and cancel the recruitment process without assigning any reasons.

Payscale:

Upon successful selection, the candidates will be offered a monthly pay varying from Rs 30,000/- to Rs 1,25,000/- depending on the grade of the position.

Last date to apply for the aforementioned roles:

Deputy Chief Engineer – 1 March 2021

Business Development Officer – 20 January 2021

Pilot – 30 December 2020