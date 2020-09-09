Visakhapatnam Port Trust has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the jobs of Executive Engineer and Senior Signalman. The eligible candidates can download applications through the company’s official website. The registration process involves two steps – personal and educational details. After successful completion of all the stages, the candidates are required to send the forms along with the attested copies of supporting documents. The last date to apply for the role of Executive Engineer is 7 October and for the role of Senior Signalman, it is 29 September.

As per the Visakhapatnam Port Trust Recruitment notification for jobs, openings in each disciple are as follows:

Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – 3

Senior Signalman – 3

Eligibility Criteria while applying to the aforementioned jobs at Visakhapatnam Port Trust:

For the role of Executive Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical):

The candidates applying for the role must hold a Degree or Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognised university. The candidates must have relevant work experience for at least five years in executive cadre in an industrial or commercial or government undertaking.

For the role of Senior Signalman:

The candidates applying for the post should have passed a Degree or diploma from a recognised institution. The candidates must possess a GMDSS Certificate or Trade Certificate of Radar Plotter course from the Indian Navy or DGLLapproved VTS operation course. The candidates must have passed a three-month course in Computer Applications from a recognised institute.

Selection Procedure for jobs at Visakhapatnam Port Trust:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their respective profiles. The applicants will be called in for a personal interview in Vizag.

Payscale for the aforementioned jobs at Visakhapatnam Port Trust:

The candidates selected for the role of Executive Engineer will be paid a monthly salary varying from Rs 50,000/- to Rs 1,60,000/-. The selected candidates for the role of Senior Signalman will be offered a monthly emolument of Rs 32,600/-.