The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced substantial central funding for the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and other projects in Andhra Pradesh under the Sagarmala Mission.

Responding to a query by Krishna Prasad Tenneti and YS Avinash Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal revealed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways had received 29 proposals from Andhra Pradesh, amounting to approximately Rs 3,300 crore. These proposals encompass various projects, including port development, coastal berths, and fish landing centers.

Sonowal highlighted that 13 projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala initiative. These projects include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbors, port modernization, and skill development. The ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 crore for the development of these projects.

In addition, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh with a combined investment of Rs 4,600 crore. Among these, 22 projects worth Rs 2,530 crore have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs 2,070 crore are in various stages of implementation.

In addition to the central funding, a state-of-the-art International Cruise cum Coastal Terminal has been constructed at Visakhapatnam Port to cater to passengers from around the world. Projects with high social impact but low or no internal rate of return are being provided financial assistance under the Sagarmala Scheme.

Of the 29 new proposals, the ministry has partially funded four projects worth Rs 1,200 crore. For projects related to the development of Bhavanapadu Port, Ramayapatnam Port, and Machilipatnam Port, the Andhra Pradesh Government has been requested to restructure the projects and explore the possibility of funding under special assistance to States for capital investment under PM GatiShakti. Projects related to coastal berths and fish landing centers (FLCs) have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for necessary approvals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.