On Thursday, 6 July 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested five members accused of unauthorised sale and unprescribed consumption of Pentazocine injections, a pain-killing drug.

According to a press note issued by City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, the primary accused, identified as Geddam Kalyan Kumar of Kancharapalem, began these illicit operations a month ago. He procured the Pentazocine injections from one Harish, a dealer of the India Mart online shopping platform, at Rs 100 per box containing ten doses. Kalyan then sold these to C Prasad (A2), P Ram Prasad (A3), V Bala Appala Swamy (A4), and P Santhosh Kumar (A5) at Rs 2,000 per box.

Also read: AR Inspector arrested in 2,000 rupee note exchange scam and extortion

The police learnt that A2 to A5, alongside consuming the drug, sold them to various parties at Rs 300-350 per dose and made profits. On Thursday, the officials raided Kalyan’s residence under the Kancharapalem PS limits while all the involved members were present there and took the five men into custody. The Visakhapatnam Police seized a total of 850 doses of Pentazocine injections from the accused persons.

It may be noted here that Pentazocine is used as a pain killer during surgical operations and can be sold only by authorised dealers and medical institutions. The usage of this drug is strictly administered by a surgeon and must be recorded.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.