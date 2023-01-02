The new year kicked off with pomp celebrations in the City of Destiny. Amid strict police vigilance, thousands hoarded the RK Beach Road on the night of 31 December 2022 to mark the end of 2022 on a high note. To ensure a smooth flow of events, the Visakhapatnam City Police enforced several guidelines and traffic restrictions at primary locations.

Over 400 policemen were stationed at the main junctions all night to keep a check on rash drivers, triple-driving, drunk drivers, and other miscreants. As per the report, the Visakhapatnam Police booked 1,559 cases under various sections on the eve of New Year, of which 222 were drink-and-drive cases.

On Saturday, the City Police blocked vehicular entry to the RK Beach Road between 9 pm and 5 am on 1 January 2023. The middle lanes on the BRTS roads between Hanumanthuwaka to Adavivaram, Maddilapalem to RTC Complex, and Convent Junction to Gopalapatnam were also closed. The underpass near RTC Complex, and Telugu Thalli Flyover, were shut as well.

Further, the Visakhapatnam City Police booked cases against 76 law offenders for alcohol consumption in public places and 47 nuisance cases. Six others were arrested for illegally possessing 6 litres of alcohol.

