Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Pranav Gopal, along with Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, visited the walking track, located at Kailasagiri downhill, on 27 November and interacted with walkers.

The two sought suggestions from walkers to further improve the track. They also assured walkers of addressing all the issues highlighted by them.

The VMRDA chief directed the accompanying officials to initiate measures to provide all facilities at the track.

He said that steps would be taken to make the track a health hub so that it would draw more crowd.

Pranav Gopal also promised to get the government support to provide the necessary equipment at the gym located on the premises.

Telugu Desam Party leaders Golagani Polarao, K Rama Rao, Murali, Nooka Raju and others accompanied the VMRDA Chairman.

Pranav Gopal, who took over as the VMRDA Chairman on 25 November, later said he would strive to make Visakhapatnam one of the best cities in the world. The new VMRDA chief also said that he would accord priority to addressing the issues related to the common people.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu