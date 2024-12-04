Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat had a meeting with Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on 3 December, where he discussed with him the potential initiatives aimed at boosting industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat, who also functions as a coordinator for the Industry and Commerce Ministry on behalf of the NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh, highlighted several key projects that hold significant importance for the State’s economic progress.

The discussions primarily focussed on the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Kakinada underlining the need to expedite its development to bolster trade and commerce education in the region.

The MP also sought support to the National Institute of Design (NID) in Amaravati for enhancing its infrastructure and operational capabilities. Stressing the importance of design innovation in industrial growth, he urged the Union Minister to prioritise the institute’s growth.

Sribharat also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has the potential to become a hub for footwear manufacturing and innovation, advocating for the establishment of dedicated research and development facilities.

E-commerce, a sector with immense growth potential, was another focal point of the meeting.

The MP emphasised its role in empowering small businesses, promoting local industries, and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the State. He sought the Minister’s guidance and support to strengthen the ecosystem and drive digital transformation.

Speaking after the meeting with the Union Minister, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat expressed optimism about the outcome, stating, “The deliberations with Piyush Goyal were highly constructive. The support of the Ministry is crucial in realising Andhra Pradesh’s industrial potential, and I am confident that these initiatives will bring tangible benefits to the people of our state.”

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu