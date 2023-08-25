A bizarre incident came to light here in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, in which the Simhachalam temple authorities found a cheque of Rs 100 crores in the Hundi. The temple authorities were taken aback by a shock upon discovering this cheque with a fancy amount in the donation box.

Soon after finding it in the Hundi, the authorities sent the cheque to the temple’s branch of the bank for verification. Shockingly, the account linked to it was found to have a mere Rs 22 in it. On the cheque was the name of the issuer, Boddepalli Radhakrishna, whose identity remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, the Executive Officer clarified that this was not the first instance where the authorities found cheques of such high value in the donation box only to find out that it was a prank. When asked about action against the person, he stated that no charges would be levied against him since it was a donation.

Also read: Gold plating of Simhachalam Dwaja Sthambam commences ceremoniously

The images of the 100 crores cheque donated to Simhachalam Temple went viral among social media pages and WhatsApp groups in Visakhapatnam. While few called it blasphemy for playing a prank on the almighty, others had contrasting opinions that it was the job of a nutcase.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.