In a ceremonious event on Friday, 18 August 2023, the process of gold plating the Dwaja Sthambam of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, was commenced.

This endeavour entails adorning the existing copper plating of the Dwaja Sthambam with a veneer of gold, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore. The gold, approximately 1.6 kilograms, required for this embellishment, has been donated by Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMD of the CMR Group. The task of gold plating will be executed by Smart Creations, a renowned establishment hailing from Chennai.

The commencement of the gold plating process followed the temple priests meticulously conducting sacred rituals in accordance with the ‘Agama Sastra’. Rituals such as Viswaksena Aaradhana, Punyahavachanam, and Kalasavahanam were performed with great reverence at the Dwaja Sthambam.

Also read: Save Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam from vandalisation, appeals JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Commissioner of Endowments Sujatha, Assistant EO Brahmarambha, EE Rambabu, Chief Priest Srinivasacharyulu, Asthanacharyulu Rajagopal, Supervisor Sunil, PRO Naidu, and CMR representative Mada Chandrasekhar Azad, were present to mark this auspicious occasion of gold plating the Dwaja Sthambam at the Simhachalam Temple, Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.