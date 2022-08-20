On Wednesday, 17 August 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a man accused of the robbery of over 56 electronic items including cameras, lenses, flashes, drones, and others that are worth over Rs 3,50,000. As per the police reports, the items were stolen from the SVR Camera Square Shop located near Ramatalkies by one of the workers there. The shop owner, Shankar Gupta, raised a complaint at the Dwaraka Police Station last month on 1 July 2022 regarding the same.

Based on the complaint, the Visakhapatnam City Police formed a team on the orders of G Naganna, ADCP (Crimes), and launched a search for the accused in the robbery case. After a month-long search, the police tracked down the man and arrested him on 17 August near Old Goshala Junction. The accused was identified as Pentakota Ashok, a resident of Simhachalam, who worked at the SVR Square Camera Shop for one year.

P Ashok (22), who was addicted to illicit activities, lifted several expensive electronic items from the shop without the knowledge of the owner for easy money. He then sold them off at a lower price to his acquaintances and other parties with the help of G Raja Sekhar (29), another worker at the shop. Upon arrest, the police recovered 6 cameras, 14 lenses, 19 flashes, 10 batteries, 4 triggers, 1 charger, and 2 drones from the culprit. The police informed that the A2, G Raja Sekhar, is on the run and will be captured soon.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.